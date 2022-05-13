Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $124.70. 659,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,909,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.28 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

