Norinchukin Bank The Has $6.12 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 699.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,761,000 after buying an additional 294,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $17.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,049. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.87 and a 200-day moving average of $376.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.