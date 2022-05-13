Norinchukin Bank The Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.44.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,073. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

