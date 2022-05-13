Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.63.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.51. 34,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,051. The company has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $269.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

