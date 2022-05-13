Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.84. The company had a trading volume of 193,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

