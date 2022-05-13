Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 941,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after purchasing an additional 495,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

NYSE:GM traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,245. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

