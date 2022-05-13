Norinchukin Bank The Sells 235 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded up $36.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,089.06. 11,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,201. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,179.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,310.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

