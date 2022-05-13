Norinchukin Bank The Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,416,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,946,000 after buying an additional 555,641 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 126,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

FIS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.93. 56,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

