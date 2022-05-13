NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib

Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NORMA Group stock opened at €24.16 ($25.43) on Monday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €22.92 ($24.13) and a 1-year high of €49.36 ($51.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

