Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.63.

NPI stock traded up C$0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.58. 104,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.68. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$640.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

