Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $50.14 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 79.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

