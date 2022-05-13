Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF) Trading Up 38.9%

Nova Eye Medical Limited (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Rating) traded up 38.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Nova Eye Medical Company Profile

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, distributes, markets, sells, and services medical devices to treat eye diseases. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with mild to moderate glaucoma openangle glaucoma; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration.

