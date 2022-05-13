Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 to $0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million to $213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.26 million.Novanta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. Novanta has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,144,000 after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

