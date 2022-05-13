NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) were up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 98,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,071,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91.
NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
