Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nuvei traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 741576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvei from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

