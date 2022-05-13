Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,582 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $33.39. 370,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,724. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

