Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,714. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

