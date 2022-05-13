Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 122,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

