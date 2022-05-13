Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average is $251.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

