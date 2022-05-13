Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

