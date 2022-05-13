Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.12

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.
Obayashi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)
