Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite Buys 12,600 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($9.79) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($123,343.61).

OCDO opened at GBX 774 ($9.54) on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,077.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,398.13. The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,365 ($29.16).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

