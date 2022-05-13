OIN Finance (OIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million

OIN Finance (OIN) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $59,708.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

