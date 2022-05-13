ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.43.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

