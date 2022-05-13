Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Up 165.1% in April

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, an increase of 165.1% from the April 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.6 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Onex from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a current ratio of 16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. Onex has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $79.83.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0777 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.03%.
About Onex (Get Rating)
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
