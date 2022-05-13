OpenDAO (SOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.54 Million

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 57.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,402.04 or 1.00084988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00104951 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

