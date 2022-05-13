OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.50. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

