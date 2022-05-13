OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $250,019.67

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $250,019.67 and $9,037.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00542151 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,618.97 or 2.09784480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

