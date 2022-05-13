Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OROVY stock traded up $10.44 on Friday, reaching $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47.
About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)
