Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 175,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 161,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.