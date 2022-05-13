Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Issues Earnings Results

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.