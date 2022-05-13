Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $1,678,110.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02.

On Friday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $478.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

