Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 261,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after buying an additional 196,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.