Paradice Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Gates Industrial comprises 1.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Gates Industrial worth $43,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $134,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,562,000 after buying an additional 1,042,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 5,149.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,038,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,018,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $16,312,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTES traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 976,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Wolfe Research cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Gates Industrial Profile (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.