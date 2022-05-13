Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $107.29 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,500,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,485 shares during the quarter. CNO Financial Group comprises 4.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $107,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793,528 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,348,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 378,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,648 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. 1,231,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

In related news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

