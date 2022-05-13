Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $67.66 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,583 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group comprises 3.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $67,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,089. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

