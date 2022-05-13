Paradice Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,466 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises about 4.2% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 5.01% of KAR Auction Services worth $94,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 1,608,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,140. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 161,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

