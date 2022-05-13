Paradice Investment Management LLC Sells 83,373 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,373 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for 4.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 2.29% of ChampionX worth $93,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,074,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,132,000 after purchasing an additional 778,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

CHX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 2.88. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

