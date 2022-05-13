Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,034 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fure Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.49 and a 200-day moving average of $238.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

