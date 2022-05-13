Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,020 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

