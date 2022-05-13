Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,151. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.