Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW traded up $19.71 on Friday, reaching $452.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $516.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $12,332,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.74.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

