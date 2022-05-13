Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 210,866 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,778,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,801,516. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

