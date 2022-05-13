Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.87 and its 200 day moving average is $353.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

