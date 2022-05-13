Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. BioNTech makes up 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 1,047.4% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,660. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.19. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $121.32 and a 52-week high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.81.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.