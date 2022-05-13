Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,684,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.05. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

