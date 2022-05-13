Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $908,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.44%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

