Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PKI. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.17.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$33.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 52.41.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

