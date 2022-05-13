Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) EVP Justin Devon Long Sells 151 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PAYC stock traded up $13.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.56. The company had a trading volume of 432,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.95 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.29.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.