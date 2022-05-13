PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 88,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 134,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 47,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,409,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

